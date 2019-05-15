Hibs’ Stephane Omeonga faces uncertain future as parent club Genoa put up for sale

Stephane Omeonga faces an uncertain future after the on-loan Hibs midfielder’s parent club Genoa were put up for sale by owner Enrico Preziosi.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Genoa Cricket and Football Club S.p.A. announces that a mandate has been given to Assietta S.p.A., a financial consultancy company, specialising in corporate finance, as an advisor for the sale of the club.

Stephane Omeonga has become a favourite with the Easter Road faithful since joining on loan from Genoa. Picture: SNS Group

“To support the sales process, the advisor will also be supported by a subject with an international profile.”

The Rossoblu have two more league games remaining - a home clash with Cagliari and a trip to face Fiorentina - and could still be relegated from the Italian top flight.

Genoa are currently 17th in the standings, one point clear of Empoli in the last relegation spot, but have only won one of their last ten games - a 2-0 win over champions Juventus.

In their previous games against the two sides, they held La Viola to a goalless draw but lost 1-0 to Cagliari.

Omeonga said earlier this month that he had no interest in returning to the Serie A strugglers should they be relegated - but his future could be out of his hands.

Any prospective new owner may look to offload some of the team’s fringe players - Genoa currently have 41 players out on loan - or move on some of the club’s top talent in a bid to free up more funds.

Speaking to the Evening News’ sister publication Scotland on Sunday, the Belgian midfielder said: “I have two years left on my contract and there is no clause in my contract [if Genoa are relegated] but, yes, things will change.

“I changed a lot of coaches there. The first season I played 23 games so it was all good. I was away with the national team all the time [the Under-21s] and then the next season everything changed quickly. I didn’t understand.

“It was the same coach who I had finished the season with - I was just not part of his plans anymore.”