Hibs ticket allocation for Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic slashed by SPFL
Hibees have semi-final ticket allocation slashed as Dempster bemoans 'disappointing and frustrating response' from league
Hibs have been dealt a blow ahead of next month's Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden after the SPFL reduced the club's ticket allocation for the match.
The Easter Road side had hoped to retain a number of tickets that would have allowed more Hibs supporters to buy concession price tickets, but the league has made its decision.
Speaking to the club's official website, chief executive Leeann Dempster branded the response from the SPFL "disappointing and frustrating", adding: "While the club accepts the need to ensure the best possible attendance at showpiece games, it is our view that it would have been reasonable and practicable for the SPFL to accede to our request to retain a higher number of less expensive tickets.
"It's my view that segregation would not have been an issue for the area we requested and as it is, the decision taken means the vast majority of Hibs fans now wishing to go to the game will have to pay the higher price ticket regardless of their age or status."
Celtic confirmed yesterday they had received “a further allocation” for the last four clash - including concession tickets.
Hibs take on the Hoops, managed by former Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon, on November 2 in a repeat of the 2017 Betfred Cup semi-final.