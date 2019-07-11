Hibs to battle Aberdeen for Funso Ojo after both clubs have bids accepted

Hibs appear to be in a straight battle with Aberdeen for the signature of Funso Ojo after the two clubs had six-figure bids accepted by Scunthorpe United for the Belgian midfielder.

READ MORE - Hibs target Marc McNulty 'told he has no future at Reading'

The 27-year-old anchorman is viewed as the ideal man to fill a void at the base of the Easter Road side’s engine room following the recent departures of Marvin Bartley and Mark Milligan.

Two bids have been accepted for midfielder Funso Ojo.

Paul Heckingbottom confirmed a fortnight ago that Hibs had tried to sign Ojo, whom they believed had become a free agent after triggering a clause that allowed him to leave following the Yorkshire club’s relegation to League Two. However, Scunthorpe disputed this, prompting the move to collapse and the player's agent Menno Groenveld to accuse the club of blocking Ojo's exit.

Despite the dispute with his club, the Antwerp-born former PSV Eindhoven player, who has previously been linked with Derby County and Nottingham Forest, reported back for pre-season training with The Iron this week. His hopes of a move to Scotland now look to have been revived, however, after both Hibs and Aberdeen had offers accepted by the Glanford Park club. Ojo must now decide which club to join as he looks to get himself playing top-level football once more following two years in England’s third tier. Reports down south have suggested that he is edging towards Easter Road.

The Belgian has established himself as one of Scunthorpe’s main men across both campaigns. He has made 87 appearances and chipped in with three goals since arriving in Yorkshire in 2017 from Dutch side Willem II, where he had also been a regular starter.