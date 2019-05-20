Hibs to play Carlisle United in pre-season friendly

Hibs are to play Carlisle United in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 9 (7.45pm).

Paul Heckingbottom will take his team to Brunton Park for the match against the Skybet League Two outfit, who are managed by former Hearts captain Steven Pressley. The game will open the hosts’ pre-season campaign.

Hibs are set to play their opening Betfred Cup group stage match four days later, the draw for which will be made in the coming weeks.

With 12 first-team players leaving Hibs this week – either at the end of their contracts or loan deals expiring – Heckingbottom’s summer recruitment plans are well under way and he is aiming to have the majority of his new recruits in place by the start of pre-season training.