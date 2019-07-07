Hibs’ Tommy Block excited about developing at Hampden after sealing Queen’s Park loan move

Young Hibs midfielder Tommy Block says he is looking forward to developing his game and playing at Hampden after joining Queen’s Park on loan for the 2019/20 season.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Easter Road outfit from Bognor Regis Town in January, will play for the League Two club as well as being able to play Hibs’ Development Team fixtures.

Englishman Block, pictured right, told Hibs’ official website: “This is a great opportunity for me and I want to make the most of it. I’d like to thank Queen’s Park for showing real faith in me and to the staff at HTC, because they have a plan for every player and it’s not just a case of sending boys out on loan and hoping for the best.

“Queen’s Park have shown that they aren’t afraid to put young players in and you only have to look at Andy Robertson to see that. I’m also looking forward to running out at an iconic stadium like Hampden on a regular basis.”