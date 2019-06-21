Hibs transfer news: Yeovil defender Tom James 'close to signing'

Hibs are closing in on the signing of Yeovil Town defender Tom James, according to reports.







The Sun says the Welsh right-back, who was linked with Bournemouth, Celtic and Swansea City last year, is "on the brink" of joining the Easter Road side.

The 23-year-old is understood to have been on the radar of several English Championship clubs, and nearly left for West Bromwich Albion in a £450,000 deal last year.

However, with the Somerset club dropping out of the English Football League after finishing bottom of League Two, there could be one or two players leaving Huish Park over the summer.

James started his career at Cardiff City, but transferred to the Glovers in January 2017.

He played 42 times for Yeovil last season, scoring seven goals and assisting three, and is understood to be a free agent from July 1.

The Cardiff-born defender can operate at right-back or centre-back, but has also filled in at left-back and defensive midfield for Town.

He has been capped once by Wales at under-19 level.

