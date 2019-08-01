Hibs unveil new grey third kit for 2019/20 season

Have your say

Hibs have unveiled a third kit, with the club registering a grey kit for the first time in history.

The light grey shirt, with neon green piping and badge, is teamed with slate-grey shorts and socks, also with neon green piping.

The body of the kit contains faint horizontal stripes.

The alternative strip will complement the Capital club's existing green and white home kit, and the purple and green striped away kit which has gone down well with fans.

Hibs have had numerous third kits over the years, including last year's fluorescent yellow effort, while a lilac and black strip dubbed the "Thistle kit" was used a few years ago.

The new strip is on sale now from the Hibs club shop.