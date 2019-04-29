Hibs update fans as club reveals how many 2019/20 season tickets have been sold

Hibs have announced that more than 9,500 season tickets for 2019/20 have already been snapped up by Easter Road fans.

Despite technical issues in the latter stages of last month prompting a change in financial partner, the Hibees are well on their way to shifting 10,000 season tickets following last Friday’s Early Bird deadline.

A general view of Easter Road stadium. Picture: SNS Group

A club statement confirmed that numbers were on a par with the same period last year, with Hibs going on to sell a record-breaking number of season tickets.

Head of Sales and Sponsorship Laura Montgomery welcomed the early sales figures, adding: ““We appreciate at this time of year that everyone has different financial commitments, whether it’s holidays or bills to pay in general.

“It’s something Leeann [Dempster, club chief executive] and Paul [Heckingbottom, first team coach] have already referenced and it’s true so it never ceases to amaze us how committed our supporters are to the club.

“We’re pleased with the total to date and, it goes without saying, that we would love to top last year’s total to give Paul and Robbie [Stockdale, assistant head coach] the best platform we can to build on their early success.”

Season tickets have been on sale since March 7, with fans having until June 7 to secure their seat for the 2019/20 campaign.