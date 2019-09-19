.

How Hibs could line-up against Hearts in the Edinburgh derby

It is clear that Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has yet to decide on his strongest XI.

The Englishman has made 15 changes across the five league matches so far in this campaign. There was the 4-4-2 experiment against St Johnstone, but aside from that it has been a variation of 4-3-3. Not helped by injuries, especially in defence, the team has rarely looked settled. Is the following team the one to beat Hearts in the Edinburgh derby?

Had his moments but is the type of goalkeeper who will produce in big games.

1. GK: Ofir Marciano

Not the best debut against Kilmarnock but has that experience of Scottish football which could be vital in the derby.

2. RB: Jason Naismith

Hibs should be building their defence around the Scotland U21 international. The perfect character for the derby.

3. CB: Ryan Porteous

Gives the centre-back partnership the right-foot-left-foot balance.

4. CB: Paul Hanlon

