How Hibs could line-up against Hearts in the Edinburgh derby

The Englishman has made 15 changes across the five league matches so far in this campaign. There was the 4-4-2 experiment against St Johnstone, but aside from that it has been a variation of 4-3-3. Not helped by injuries, especially in defence, the team has rarely looked settled. Is the following team the one to beat Hearts in the Edinburgh derby?

1. GK: Ofir Marciano Had his moments but is the type of goalkeeper who will produce in big games.

2. RB: Jason Naismith Not the best debut against Kilmarnock but has that experience of Scottish football which could be vital in the derby.

3. CB: Ryan Porteous Hibs should be building their defence around the Scotland U21 international. The perfect character for the derby.

4. CB: Paul Hanlon Gives the centre-back partnership the right-foot-left-foot balance.

