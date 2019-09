There is plenty of promise around Ryan Porteous, Fraser Murray, Harry Cochrane and Aaron Hickey. But does that make the Edinburgh duo the youngest squads in the Scottish Premiership? The league itself has an average age of 26. Where do the Capital pair place?

1. Hamilton Academical 24.1 SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Celtic 25.1 SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Motherwell 25.2 SNS other Buy a Photo

4. St Johnstone 25.7 SNS other Buy a Photo

View more