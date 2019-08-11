How the Hibs players rated against Rangers in Ibrox drubbing Rangers 6, Hibs 1 Hibs fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Marks out of ten for every player to see game time at Ibrox A couple of fours after a day to forget at the office... Produced a great save in the build-up to Rangers opener before keeping the score down with a few excellent stops. Should have done better with the fourth. Tormented by Jordan Jones, including a nutmeg before the second goal. Constantly under pressure, especially when on the ball. Played Hibs into danger a couple of times. Jermain Defoe then Alfredo Morelos. An afternoon to forget as Rangers threatened to run riot at times and overwhelm the Hibs defence. Found himself in a difficult situation after picking up a booking early on for a crude challenge. Struggled with Defoe throughout It seemed that it was going to be a very long afternoon for the 20-year-old as Sheyi Ojo took him this way and that. Grew into the game but was sent off with more than half an hour remaining. Was barely involved as Rangers dominated. A couple of long-range efforts but the game passed him by. Failed to assert himself on the game in terms of possession. Tried to unruffle Rangers but it wasnt the best afternoon for the midfielder. For that pass alone. It was a thing of beauty. Hibs didnt do enough to get him on the ball often but when he did he was their danger man. Hibs biggest goal threat as seen with the one he scored. Found the going tough with a lack of opportunity to get on the ball. Anonymous. He spent most of the afternoon running towards his own goal before being taken off at half-time. RECAP Rangers 6-1 Hibs: A torrid afternoon for the ten man visitors Marc McNulty: Hibs will do well to keep hold of Paul Heckingbottom this season