How the Hibs players rated in their 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock

A mark out of ten for every Hibs player to see game time in the 2-0 loss at Rugby Park.

Hibs slumped to defeat after goals from Liam Miller and Mohamed El Makrini.

The Israelis distribution was again erratic but he only really had one save of note to make. 6

Solid enough first half in that he tried to impose himself further up the pitch but tired after the break. 6

The Scotland Under-21 international was back at the heart of the Hibs defence after eight months out but was committed as ever. Will improve as he gets more minutes. 7

The captain is having a shaky spell. Has resorted to the long ball game which doesnt suit him. Much better at switching defence from attack when moving forward with the ball. 5

Mr Hibs gave everything as usual and was one of the few to applaud the travelling supporters at full-time. 6

Was too often second best in the challenge and didnt impose himself nearly enough. Disappointing performance. 5

Too many misplaced passes that caused any move in the Killie half to break down. Looks down on confidence and perhaps needs a spell out of the side. 5

Added some presence to the midfield that has been missing these last few weeks. Had a goal disallowed before being replaced by Newell. 6

Largely anonymous first half and struggled to engineer anything that fans have come to expect from him thereafter. 5