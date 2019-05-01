‘I’m hopeful’ – Hearts boss Craig Levein gives update on Peter Haring fitness race

Peter Haring should resume training with Hearts later this week and could face Kilmarnock on Saturday provided he suffers no adverse reaction. He will be assessed over the next 48 hours after taking an injection last week to ease inflammation his groin.

Medical experts ordered the Austrian midfielder to rest for six to seven days after the jag. Hearts are hopeful he will be available this weekend after missing their last two matches – a 3-1 home defeat by Rangers and Sunday’s 1-1 draw away at Hibs.

Haring is an automatic starter in the Hearts team when fit, so manager Craig Levein is waiting patiently to see how the player responds to the injection.

“I’m hopeful he will be okay for the weekend,” Levein told the Evening News. “He got his injection last week, then has to rest for six or seven days. He should be coming back into training this week and hopefully he will be fine for Saturday.

“If the injection has worked and calmed the inflammation down, then he can resume training after about a week. It will all depend on how he is feeling. If he is fine, then he’ll play.

“He is quite a tough boy. He has missed a little bit of football due to hernias and other bits and pieces, so he hasn’t been overplayed. I’d like to get him back in the team if possible.”