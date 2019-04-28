‘It shows how far we've come that this feels like a defeat’ - Hibs fans react to draw with Hearts

Here are a selection of online views on today’s Edinburgh derby from Hibs supporters.

Since452 said on hibs.net: “Although a home draw with Hearts is never a good result it shows how far we've come under Heckingbottom that this feels like a defeat. It's a sickener. Plenty to build on in the summer and plent positive signs. Onwards and upwards.”

@HibsCentral tweeted: “Midfield was done after 75 mins and changes were needed earlier. Only ourselves to blame there! We will learn from this. Still unbeaten and Hecky still doing a fantastic job and we will still get better. Still gutted but onwards and upwards.”

Stephane Omeonga was singled out for praise among Hibs fans.

@paulmoncur tweeted: “Stephane Omeonga is an absolute baller.”

We are Hibs on hibs.net noted: “Omeonga was miles and miles ahead of every single other player on that pitch. He is quality and I will be gobsmacked if hes here next year.”

Onion added: “Great performance (from Omeonga) today. Good energy, commitment and masses of skill. Omeonga and McGregor were my MOTM.”

Hutchyhibby was full of praise for David Gray. “Take a bow, what a captain’s performance.”

Frazerbob: “He’s been immense the last couple of weeks. Outstanding captain.”

Diclonious on hibs.net believes both Hearts and Hibs have been evenly matched this season, a view backed up by the results - a win apiece and two draws. “We can't hump them every time because we are similarly sized clubs with equal resources and neither side has enough of a financial advantage to establish a long period of dominance without spending money they don't have. We have squads of equal quality this season and derby results ended even. That's fair enough.”

City of Green added: “Hecky still unbeaten - we should have won today but the players will know it. Unbeaten in two against them and confident if we have Hecky next season and them Levein we will win more than we lost against them.”

@JackMcNeill1875 on Twitter, meanwhile, had a different theory: “No coconut = no win.”