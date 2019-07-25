‘It was fantastic to be together again at Hibs’ – Florian Kamberi explains delight at Scott Allan return

Florian Kamberi believes he can rekindle the telepathic understanding he enjoyed with Scott Allan now the pair have been reunited at Easter Road.

The Swiss striker and midfielder Allan teamed up for the first time while on loan with Hibs in 2018, a spell which saw Kamberi claimed nine goals in 14 games.

His record earned him a three-year deal with Hibs, but Allan was forced to return to Celtic knowing he faced a frustrating season on the sidelines.

However, Allan clinched a pre-contract deal in January to return to Hibs and now the two are showing their relationship can flourish again, Allan supplying a sublime reverse pass for Kamberi to open the scoring in the 3-0 Betfred Cup win over Arbroath.

“I was very happy when I saw Scotty had signed for Hibs,” he said. “I thought he would have come in January, but he didn’t.

“I had a great time playing with him when I was on loan and I think everybody knows that we understand each other and we have a good partnership.

“You saw that with the goal on Tuesday night. It was the first time I had played with him since that Rangers game when we drew 5-5.

“He knew exactly my run and I scored the goal so it was fantastic for us to play again with each other. Hopefully we will have many more games like this.”

Kamberi had netted in pre-season matches against Dunfermline and Carlisle United but, he agreed, it was important to be among the goals early as quickly as possible.

He said: “It’s the same for every striker. Every goal, whether it is in a friendly game or a competitive game always gives a striker confidence.”