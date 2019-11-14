Jack Ross set to be announced as next Hibs manager - reports

Jack Ross is set to become the next manager of Hibs.

Jack Ross will be announced as next Hibs manager by the weekend, according to various reports.

The 43-year-old has agreed to succeed Paul Heckingbottom after meeting with Easter Road chiefs earlier in the week.

John Kennedy was thought to be the front-runner earlier this week, though it emerged on Wednesday evening that the Celtic No.2 would not be travelling along the M8 to take his first steps into management.

Ross was also said to have met with Hearts about their own managerial vacancy.

The Tynecastle side are taking their time to speak to a number of candidates as they seek to replace former manager Craig Levein.

Ross worked under the previous incumbent in Gorgie before leaving in 2015 and will now return to Edinburgh to try and lead their rivals up the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

Hibs sit in eighth place with just two victories from 12 games, the second of which came last weekend with a 4-1 triumph over St Johnstone with Eddie May and Steven Whittaker in temporary charge.

This will be Ross' fourth spell in management. After leaving Alloa Athletic to join St Mirren he helped the Buddies remain in the second tier despite finding them marooned at the bottom of the table.

The following season he led them to the Ladbrokes Championship title. This alerted the attentions of Sunderland who brought him to the Stadium of Light last summer.