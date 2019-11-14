Jack Ross set to be announced as next Hibs manager within next 24 hours

Jack Ross is set to become the next manager of Hibs.

Jack Ross is set to be named the new manager of Hibs within the next 24 hours.

The 43-year-old is finalising the terms of his contract at Easter Road and barring any unforeseen circumstances, he will succeed Paul Heckingbottom in the Easter Road hotseat.

Ross is understood to have also held talks with Hibs' city rivals Hearts - he was a coach with the Jambos between 2014 and 2015 - as the Tynecastle club search for their own new manager, but Hibs have moved swiftly to their land their man.

Celtic coach John Kennedy was in also in the frame for the Hibs job, but Ross has impressed chief executive Leeann Dempster and sporting director Graeme Mathie with his CV and in his interview.

Ross has been out of work since last month after being sacked by English League One club Sunderland. He narrowly failed to get them promoted last season, losing in the play-offs, and paid the price for an underwhelming start to the current campaign. The Black Cats sat sixth in the table when he left them.

However, Ross' stock is still high after successful reigns at Alloa Athletic and St Mirren. He saved the Buddies from relegation to Scotland's third tier in 2017 before then winning the Championship in 2018 - a feat that ultimately landed him the role at Sunderland.

Ross is expected to be in situ when the Hibs players return to training at the start of next week. His first match will be a Ladbrokes Premiership match against Motherwell at Easter Road on Saturday, November 23.