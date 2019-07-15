Kilmarnock 'open talks' to sign former Hibs winger

Kilmarnock have opened talks with Manchester City about a move for Thomas Agyepong, according to the Daily Record.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Hibs having been brought to the club by Neil Lennon in early August.

Former Hibs winger Thomas Agyepong.

Though he showed glimpses of his ability, overall it was a move that didn't work out for player or club as injuries restricted Agyepong's involvement.

In total he played just ten games in green and white, once in the starting XI, as he missed five months between late November and late April.

Killie are hoping he'll have better luck this campaign as they look to give themselves more options in attack following the exit of Jordan Jones to Rangers this summer.