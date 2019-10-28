Michael O'Connor handed Hibs trial as Linfield striker aims to win Easter Road deal

Michael O'Connor in action for Linfield against Motherwell in a pre-season friendly at Windsor Park

Hibs have taken Irish striker Michael O'Connor on trial, according to a report from Edinburgh Live.

The 21-year-old Linfield forward, who started his career with Dundalk, has had spells with Waterford, Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps and has been capped at Under-18 and Under-19 level for the Republic of Ireland.

O'Connor has been previously linked with Hibs' Premiership rivals Ross County and Championship side Dundee.

He is unable to feature for David Healy's side for the remainder of the NIFL Premiership season, having played across the border for Waterford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Belfast Live last week, former Rangers striker Healy said: "Michael can't play anywhere else until January so he will enjoy a break, like every player in the League of Ireland will.

"There is no point him coming straight back to Linfield as he will need a rest. We will then see where we are as a club come January, and see what both parties want to do in the New Year.

"We will look at every option come the New Year."

Career so far

While at Dundalk he scored once in four games for the Lilywhites and featured in a 1-1 draw with Polish side Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

He moved on to Waterford, before joining Shamrock Rovers.

A loan spell with Finn Harps produced 3 goals in 15 matches but only found the net three times in 23 games for the Tallaght outfit.

He joined Linfield and struck 12 times in 38 games, laying on three for his team-mates and helping the Blues to the NIFL Premiership title and European football as well as a tenth BetMcLean League Cup win. A return to Waterford on loan yielded six goals in 11 games before he returned to Windsor Park.

Hibs eye reinforcements

It's no secret that Hibs have struggled in attack so far this season, with Florian Kamberi netting five in 13 matches but not since the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone in August.

Summer signing Christian Doidge has scored twice in his 13 matches but is yet to find the net on league duty - despite having two goals ruled out against Hearts and Hamilton and passing up for good chances away to Aberdeen.

Youngster Oli Shaw has barely featured, limited to just 27 minutes of Premiership action and 74 minutes across four games in the Betfred Cup.