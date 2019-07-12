'No logical reason to expect Hibs to slip up' - Journalists' predictions for Stirling Albion v Hibs

The Evening News sports team give their take on Stirling Albion's home clash with Hibs in the Betfred Cup group clash this afternoon

Mark Atkinson

A straightforward enough afternoon awaits Hibs. The Binos are multiple levels below their opponents. Even accounting for injuries, new signings and the fact it's at Forthbank, there are few pitfalls here for Paul Heckingbottom and his men. Prediction: Hibs to win by a couple and Scott Allan to excel.

Anthony Brown

There is no logical reason to expect Hibs to slip up against their League Two hosts. Even factoring in that Paul Heckingbottom’s team are only a few weeks into their pre-season and have a batch of new players to bed into their team, it would be a surprise if they didn’t run out fairly comfortable winners, with Scott Allan giving the travelling support another eagerly-awaited glimpse of his creative quality. Prediction: Hibs to win by at least two goals

Craig Fowler

A perfect fixture for some of Hibs' new signings to hit the ground running. Even an off-day from Paul Heckingbottom's men should see them win by a few goals against a League Two side that isn't even being tipped for a title run, which would provide a nice confidence booster for those still finding their feet following moves to Easter Road this summer. Prediction: Away win.

Neil McGlade

Hibs’ pre-season hasn’t been short on goals that’s for sure - at both ends. The Easter Road men must fancy their chances of picking up all three points against their League Two opponents and keeping a clean sheet in the process. Paul Heckingbottom has said he won’t take any chances with players carrying knocks so expect a similar team to the one who ran out 4-3 winners against Carlisle on Tuesday night. Prediction: Hibs win

Patrick McPartlin

I've seen a fair bit of Hibs in pre-season, but there hasn't really been a hint at what team could line up at Forthbank this afternoon. A few players are doubts with niggles, and Paul Heckingbottom has already said he'll be treating the group stage matches like pre-season friendlies in terms of getting players up to speed and bedding in the new boys.

Hibs conceded in every pre-season fixture as they lost 3-2 to Arbroath and recorded 2-1 and 4-3 wins over Dunfermline and Carlisle respectively. The competition, at this early stage, can be a potential banana skin for the big guns but I think there's enough about Hibs that they can, and will, record a fairly comprehensive win - although I wouldn't be surprised if the hosts manage to sneak a goal. Prediction: Hibs win