'No matter what team we put out this game should have been won by half-time' – Hibs fans react to the 1-1 draw at Stirling Albion

There were mixed feelings in the aftermath of the bonus point ‘win’ at Stirling Albion from Hibs supporters. Some took the opportunity to vent their frustrations on social media while others saw sense that it is still only the middle of July.

@GordonHood: “Shambles can't score an open goal in 90 mins against Stirling Albion!!”

@stevieshaw1980: “Let’s be honest now.... no matter what team we put out this game should have been over by half time…”

@stephenk1135: “sad trying to brag about taking an extra point off a league two team.”

@LizHairCitb: “Why do we do this? We have a brilliant team and then lie down and let the other team come back? Just glad we got this game over the line.”

@morralexand: “Old enough to remember a Hibs team including Latapy getting knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Stirling.”

@easterr0ad tweeted: “If this was mid season, I would worry. Given it’s the first competitive match, I’m not concerned one bit. Win the next three, we top the group. 2 points much better than 1.”

@scottballandOr: “Ok this definitely isn’t a good result but it is our first meaningful game, with an unfinished squad that’s also missing key players. We should be giving them stick but let’s not lose all hope.”

@cigyswan1969: “July 13th and already hibs in crisis get a grip people its the betfred cup who cares treat it as a warm up to the real targets top 4 finish and a run at Scottish cup.”