Paul Heckingbottom’s message of thanks to young Hibs fan

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom tweeted his message of thanks to a young fan for his support.

The Englishman was replying to a video posted on Twitter of the supporter singing about the Hibees on the bus.

The boy was singing away happily with a popular song among Hibs fans and heard often at Easter Road or on the club’s travels.

“Hecky’s at the wheel, how good does it feel, we’ve got Horgan and Mallan and Gray, Kamberi and Marc McNulty,” he sang.

The clip was spotted by the Hibs manager who retweeted and replied with “Brilliant, little man! Thanks for the support.”

It adds to the feel-good factor around Easter Road heading into the derby with Hearts on Sunday.

The team are on a nine-match unbeaten run in the league since Heckingbottom took over from Neil Lennon in February, with the manager’s popularity continuing to grow.

The 41-year-old has transformed the momentum of the club since his arrival with the same group of players Lennon had at his disposal.

