'Proud' Paul Heckingbottom disappointed his Hibs side didn't defeat Celtic

Paul Heckingbottom admitted he was disappointed his side didn't take all three points despite securing a respectable 0-0 draw against champions-elect Celtic.

The Easter Road side remained undefeated in nine league games since the former Barnsley manager took over as both teams had their chances but couldn't take them in an entertaining scoreless contest.

Hibs started the brighter of the two teams with Celtic enjoying a healthy period of pressure between the opening and closing exchanges.

Three crucial Ofir Marciano saves kept the game level, but Hibs could have secured victory near the end as Scott Bain denied substitute Oli Shaw.

“In all honesty, disappointed we did not win because I'm greedy," said Heckingbottom. "Pleased because for long parts of the game were exactly how we wanted to play and what we are about. Delighted for the players, proud of them.

"[Ofir] was great, they are pivotal things and are stand out moments, but the full backs were excellent in one v one defending, so were the centre backs.

"The front six without the ball were excellent and we were good with the ball in spells.

"We could be better and to win the game we had to score when we were on top in the first half or one of them just drop for us in the box second half.

"Both teams made subs to win the game, brought on more attacking players and it lifted it again in the last 20 there were tired passes going astray. It was a good game. I enjoyed watching it.”