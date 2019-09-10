Revealed: These are the FIFA 20 ratings of each Hibs player - with the exception of one recent signing
It is not long until the release of FIFA 20 in the latest edition of the popular series.
Hibs fans will get to take control of their favourite team but there won't be a stand out player if ratings leaked by Futhead - a leading online FIFA community - are anything to go by. There are a few surprise rankings, while new recruit Melker Hallberg does not have one as of yet. Click and scroll through to make your decision on how accurate the ratings are.
1. Ofir Marciano - 70
DIV - 71, HAN - 69, KIC - 60, REF - 72, SPE - 44, POS - 66