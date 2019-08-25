Siobhan Hunter nets treble as Hibs Ladies beat Hearts Women 7-1 in Scottish Cup

Hibs Ladies earned Capital bragging rights and a place in the Scottish Cup fifth round after a comprehensive 7-1 win over Hearts Women at Oriam, with Siobhan Hunter scoring a hat-trick.

Despite there being a division between the two sides, it was Championship outfit Hearts who came out the blocks quickest and took the lead on 14 minutes thanks to a Danni McGinley header. However, Hibs roared back and were 2-1 up at the break after Hunter and Colette Cavanagh struck.

Hibs turned the screw in the second half. Hunter netted her second on 52 minutes before completing her treble with a penalty.

Further goals from Rachael Boyle and Shannon Leishman (2) completed the win.