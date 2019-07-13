Stirling Albion 1-1 Hibs: Hibees salvage bonus point after being held to shock draw by the Binos

Ron Gordon was forced to suffer as he watched Hibs for the first time as the new owner of the Easter Road club as they were held to a draw by League Two Stirling Albion in their opening Betfred Cup match at Forthbank.

Scott Allan had given Paul Heckingbottom's side a first half lead from the penalty spot but a terrific strike from David Wilson hauled Stirling level before Hibs salvaged a bonus point by winning the resultant penalty shoot-out, Fraser Murray netting the decisive spot-kick in sudden death to give his side a 5-4 "win."

A point-blank save by Stirling goalkeeper Blair Currie from Christian Doidge's header prevented Hibs taking the lead 20 minutes in but Joe Newell should have had the capital club ahead, Daryl Horgan's cross finding him in space and all alone at the back post. But he could only head the ball down into the turf and wide.

Hibs had to wait until the 44th minute for the opener, Stevie Mallan's free-kick striking Ross McGeachie's arm after Doidge had been hauled down by Paul McLean, referee Greg Airken immediately pointing to the spot despite the home side's protests.

Allan stepped up to send Currie the wrong way from the spot to give Hibs the half-time lead they deserved on the run of play.

Hibs went looking for another at the start of the second half, a Stirling boot stopping Doidge's header fro Mallan's corner crossing the line before the Easter Road midfielder threaded a superb ball through for Horgan who beat the goalkeeper only to see his effort clear the far post by inches.

But it was the Binos who got the next goal, Wilson thundering a tremendous right foot shot high into the net behind Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell with 20 minutes to play.

And with only seven minutes remaining Cammy Thomson almost gave the League Two side a shock llead, his low shot creeping just wide of Maxwell's right hand post.

Currie pulled off a terrific double save two minutes into added on time, blocking Tom James' piledriver before recoering to stop Doidge netting the rebound to ensure a penalty shoot out for that vital bonus point.

Stirling Albion: Currie, McGeachie, Lowdon, Thomson, J McGregor, McLean (Truesdale 57), Jardiine, Docherty, Hawke (Mackin 65), Wilson, Willis (Peters 86).

Substitutes not used: Binnie, Banner, Scott, Heaver.

Hibs: Maxwell, James, Jackson, Hanlon, Whittaker, Newel (F Murray 72)l, Campbell, Mallan, S Allan, Doidge, Horgan.

Substitutes not used: Marciano, D McGregor, Shaw, Stirling, Mackie.

Referee: Greg Aitken

Attendance: 2184