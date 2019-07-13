Stirling Albion 1-1 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

A mark out of ten for every Hibs player as the Capital side kicked off their Betfred Cup group campaign at Forthbank

Chris Maxwell: Didn’t really have a save to make and could do nothing about Wilson’s strike. 6

Steven Whittaker: Provided a useful outlet in attack and wasn’t troubled defensively. 7

Adam Jackson: Did what he needed to do against a fairly limited Stirling attack. 7

Paul Hanlon: Captain looked to build things from the back and won most of his aerial battles. 7

Tom James: Neat in possession going forward but left Wilson unmarked to rifle home the equaliser. 6

Daryl Horgan: Lively performance from the Irishman who provided some great deliveries into the danger area. Shot just wide after the break. Not on the ball nearly as much in the second half. 7

Scott Allan: Was relatively quiet in the opening 45 but tucked away the penalty a minute before the break. Always looked Hibs’ biggest threat. 7

Stevie Mallan: Started to pick holes in the Albion defence as Hibs upped the tempo after the interval. 6

Josh Campbell: Youngster was energetic and busy in the middle of the park. 6

Joe Newell: Missed the target from six yards after being picked out by Horgan. Final ball was disappointing and was replaced by Murray. 5

Christian Doidge: Led the line well but should have scored with point-blank range header in the first half. Was well marshalled by the home side’s defence. 6

Substitute

Fraser Murray: Looked lively and had one volley that went over the crossbar late on. 5