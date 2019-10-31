'Strange but enjoyable' - Marvin Bartley has say on Hibs return, conceding penalty and challenge on Horgan

Marvin Bartley returned to Easter Road last night for the first time since leaving Hibs

Former Hibs fans' favourite Marvin Bartley has spoken about his return to Easter Road after helping Livingston to a 2-2 draw against his old club last night.

The 33-year-old played the full 90 minutes for Gary Holt's side as they threw away a two-goal half-time lead, Hibs fighting back through a penalty from Scott Allan and a last-gasp equaliser from substitute Martin Boyle.

Bartley was penalised for the penalty, seemingly adjudged to have fouled Allan in the area, but replays suggested the award was soft.

Taking to social media Bartley - who won the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2016 and then helped the Capital club to promotion back to the Scottish Premiership 12 months later - wrote: "'You 100 per cent took both legs, I've seen it.'

"Percentages aren't everyone's strong point!

"Strange but enjoyable game back, hopefully both teams kick on from this!"

The former Burnley and Bournemouth midfielder then included a video clip of the penalty, adding: "Can't blame the attacker, just trying to get his team back in the game and it worked.

"I actually thought something else had happened when I heard the whistle."