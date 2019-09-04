The market value of Hearts and Hibs' squads - compared to Scottish Premiership rivals
The Capital clubs were both busy in the transfer market, from the early on right up until the end of deadline day in the case of Hibs.
Hearts added players with Premier League experience, while Hibs mainly focused on the English Football League. Now the summer window is closed it is the right time to evaluate the squad in terms of how much it is valued at by TransferMarkt. They may have some curious estimate values for individual players it gives an idea of how much each Scottish Premiership squad is worth. For example, Steven Naismith and Josh Vela are both valued at £1.35m - which contributes to the club's overall market value.