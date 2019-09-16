The numbers behind Paul Heckingbottom's Hibs tenure - including the one surprising player who has featured in every game

Since taking over from Neil Lennon in February, the Englishman has gone from the high of leading the club into the top six when it appeared beyond them, plus their first win at Tynecastle over rivals Hearts since 2013, to the low of having fans call for his sacking. We look at the numbers behind the former Leeds United and Barnsley boss' tenure.

1. Games - 24 (in all competitions) Wins - 12 | Draws - 5 | Losses - 7 SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Win ratio 41.2 per cent (only games won in 90 minutes) SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Biggest win 3-0 v Arbroath in the Betfred Cup. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Heaviest defeat 6-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox earlier this season. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more