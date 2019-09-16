The numbers behind Paul Heckingbottom's Hibs tenure - including the one surprising player who has featured in every game
Hibs go into the Edinburgh derby on Sunday in ninth place with under pressure boss Paul Heckingbottom in desperate need of three points.
Since taking over from Neil Lennon in February, the Englishman has gone from the high of leading the club into the top six when it appeared beyond them, plus their first win at Tynecastle over rivals Hearts since 2013, to the low of having fans call for his sacking. We look at the numbers behind the former Leeds United and Barnsley boss' tenure.