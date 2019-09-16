.

The numbers behind Paul Heckingbottom's Hibs tenure - including the one surprising player who has featured in every game

Hibs go into the Edinburgh derby on Sunday in ninth place with under pressure boss Paul Heckingbottom in desperate need of three points.

Since taking over from Neil Lennon in February, the Englishman has gone from the high of leading the club into the top six when it appeared beyond them, plus their first win at Tynecastle over rivals Hearts since 2013, to the low of having fans call for his sacking. We look at the numbers behind the former Leeds United and Barnsley boss' tenure.

Wins - 12 | Draws - 5 | Losses - 7

1. Games - 24 (in all competitions)

41.2 per cent (only games won in 90 minutes)

2. Win ratio

3-0 v Arbroath in the Betfred Cup.

3. Biggest win

6-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox earlier this season.

4. Heaviest defeat

