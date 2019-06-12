Tom Taiwo, ex-Hibs midfielder, retires after injury problems

Tom Taiwo, who played for Hibs between 2012 and 2014, has announced his retirement from football.

In a post on social media, the former Chelsea youngster - who had stints with Port Vale and Carlisle before joining the Capital club - confirmed he was hanging up his boots due to injury.

He wrote: "Unfortunately, I have taken the tough decision to announce my retirement from football. Three injury-hit seasons in succession have left me struggling to perform, but more importantly, feel the way I want to.

"On and off the pitch, I have been fortunate to deal with great people at great clubs and without your help I couldn't have fulfilled the career I have.

"Thank you, I will always be grateful.

"Most importantly, to the people that matter the most - my family.

"You've given me more support than I could ever ask for and for that and much more I love you all.

"Onto the next chapter - TT."

Taiwo played 57 times for Hibs, scoring twice. After leaving the Easter Road side he spent four seasons with Falkirk, making close to 140 appearances and scoring five goals.

On leaving the Bairns, he signed on at Hamilton in June 2018 but departed in May 2019 after 19 appearances in all competitions.