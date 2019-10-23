Watch: Hibs kid Jayden Fairley scores outrageous 40-yard goal for Scotland U17s
Hibs youngster Jayden Fairley scored from all of 40 yards as Scotland Under-17s defeated their Armenia counterparts at Forthbank last night.
The Academy Graduate, who signed his first professional deal with the Capital club earlier this month, received the ball from Celtic midfielder Mackenzie Carse on the edge of the centre circle and advanced forward before unleashing a dipping, left-footed effort beyond Gor Matinyan.
Fairley's strike added to Chris Mochrie's eighth-minute opener, the Dundee United youngster netting the rebound after Kevin Hanratty of Aberdeen had seen his initial shot saved, and Brian McLaughlin's side held on to win their opening UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifier.
The 17s currently sit top of Group 7 on goal difference, after Croatia defeated Iceland 3-2 in the other match. The top two teams from all 13 groups advance to the Elite Round, with the four best third-place teams joining them.
Fairley revealed at the start of this month that he had turned down offers from other clubs to pen a deal at Easter Road.
The 16-year-old, who has already featured for Lee Makel's development side, is tied to Hibs until at least January 2022 and, long-term, is targeting a place in the Hibees first team having already been invited to participate in first-team training sessions by head coach Paul Heckingbottom.
He said: "[The professional deal] is something I’ve been working hard towards for a long time.
“I had offers to go elsewhere but I wanted to be loyal to Hibs because they’ve done a lot for me.
"Now I just want to get my head down and do whatever it takes to get a chance in the first team.”