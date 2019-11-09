What Tommy Wright had to say about the effort of some Hibs players after they beat his St Johnstone side 4-1

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright had his say on Hibs. Picture: SNS

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright suggested one or two Hibs players gave more effort now that Paul Heckingbottom wasn't in the dugout.

The Northern Irishman watched on as his side were well beaten 4-1 by the Easter Road men at McDiarmid Park.

Christian Doidge hit a hat-trick with Scott Allan netting the fourth before Stevie May scored a consolation goal.

Wright queried whether players were now working harder under new management.

“They maybe had one or two who ran about a bit more than they did for Paul," he said.

“You would have to ask the Hibs supporters if their team gave more than previously.“

Wright did praise the level of performance of the away side, noting the confidence in which they played after going ahead.

“You can’t win football matches making the mistakes we did," he said. “We are 1-0 down early and they get a bit of swagger about them.

“At half-time I said we would get chances against them, but again we gift them a third goal. Hibs were good but the goals we gifted them were all too easy.

He added: “Individually we were poor. And it does feel like taking a step back after a couple of good wins. Even so we were not going to get carried away and we know with this squad it will be an up and down season.