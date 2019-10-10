Why Scott Allan expects Ryan Porteous to become Scotland star

Scott Allan has backed Ryan Porteous to earn full Scotland recognition. Picture: SNS

The centre-back has recently returned from a serious injury and is part of the U21 side ready for a European Championship qualifying double header this week. They play Lithuania at Tynecastle on Thursday evening before facing Czech Republic.

The 20-year-old, who will likely reach double figures for caps, sees the games as ideal experience to help him make the step up to Steve Clarke's side.

He said: “It’s a different style of game. There is different refereeing you have to put up with and foreign players, so you get that side to it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Being with a group of players who you don’t play with every week definitely adds to your game. You need to be more vocal and communicate a bit more because you aren’t used to them."

His ambitions are backed by Allan who believes he has the qualities to reach the top.

He told PLZ Soccer: "For me he is one of the best young centre-backs I've played with. He's a leader, aggressive, can play on the ball

"I think moving forward I think he can be a great asset for the national team. But he's still got to get a season under his belt before he can expect that I'd say."

Allan also talked about signing for Neil Lennon but playing under Paul Heckingbottom, as well as the club's start to the season.

"I'd signed the contract with Neil Lennon being in charge," he said. "So for me it was coming into a new setup, I knew the players, but in terms of how the manager wanted to play but I have loved every minute of it.

"It's been a bit different in terms of some of the results haven't gone our way but we've signed a lot of new players, a lot of new players getting used to Edinburgh, intensity of Scottish football, on the park and off the park. But for me, after a year of not playing football, it is great to be on the park again.