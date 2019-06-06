'Would need to be a big offer' - Hibs fans react to Ofir Marciano interview

Have your say

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano gave an interview to an Israeli sports outlet earlier this week, outlining his ambition to play at a higher level in football after a fine season for the Easter Road side.

Here's a selection of Hibs fans' responses to the news...

Robbie Howie said: "You could see this coming this summer, would need to be a big offer, £3 million plus."

Another Hibs fan suggested: "Better get on the phone to Adam Bogdan pronto..."

Scott Kettles reasoned: "Decent fee for him and out the door, don’t want players who openly state they want a bigger move in the press. Very good shot-stopper, especially from close range. Replaceable? Yes."

One supporter wrote: "Good replacement if a bid comes for Rocky off the back of this. Disappointing the number of players that do this when they go away on international duty."

Scott Finlayson said: "Wouldn’t be surprised if [Celtic manager Neil] Lennon comes calling."

Another Hibs follower added: "Guy's been brilliant so if he can get a big move then fair play to him."

Junaid Hussan feared: "Hibs are a bottom-half team if this happens."

One supporter had a suggestion: "If you go, we get to keep Shelly [Marciano's wife]."

Stuart Storar kept it short and sweet: "Never leave."

Matt Reid wrote: "If he's not 100% committed, move him on and find someone who is. Would be a huge loss but don't want players who don't care about the club."

Another fan admitted: "He deserves it to be honest, make sure it’s a huge fee though and a massive sell on clause - brilliant goalkeeper."

Hibs fan Jason tweeted: "Had a feeling this might happen - the bright side being, it would take some decent money to see him leave."

Danny Sweeney said: "Had a feeling this was coming... wonder if he’ll be heading along the M8?"