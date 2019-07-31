Yrik Galantes secures Lowland League loan move as Hibs kid joins Gala Fairydean Rovers

Hibs' development squad member Yrik Galantes has secured a season-long loan move to Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The Filipino-born attacker is the fifth Easter Road prospect to head out on loan for first-team football this season, in addition to his training at the club's East Mains training complex.

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has joined League Two side Cowdenbeath, while Gala's Lowland League rivals Civil Service Strollers have added highly-rated defender Callum Yeats and midfielder Jack Hodge to their ranks for the campaign.

English midfielder Tommy Block has already impressed in his early displays for League Two side Queen's Park while fellow midfielder Gregor Woods will come up against several of his Hibee team-mates in the Lowland League after joining Spartans.

As well as featuring for the Borderers, who are captained by former Hibee Danny Galbraith, 18-year-old Galantes will be taking part in the Capital club's specially arranged games programme.

The Easter Road side have already faced Stirling Albion, Linlithgow Rose and Under-23 teams from Huddersfield, Middlesbrough and Newcastle, and next take on Tranent Juniors at Foresters Park on Tuesday August 20.