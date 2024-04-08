The Premiership splits following this weekend’s fixtures and right now, Hibs are seventh and needing a win to have any chance of a top half finish.

The Hibees are one point behind Dundee, who will play their postponed clash with Rangers on Wednesday before a trip to Aberdeen on Saturday. Hibs have Motherwell in their last clash before the split but the latest form guide rules in one side’s favour.

Looking at the last six Premiership fixtures for each club, Motherwell have put themselves into the top six shake-up with Hibs and Dundee, despite being below the pair in eighth place.