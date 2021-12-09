Leading candidates to take over as Hibs manager

Here are some of the frontrunners.

Alex Neil

Early favourite. The highly-rated 40-year-old Scot is looking for his next challenge after departing Preston North End – after nearly four years – by mutual consent in March with the club 16th in the Championship table. Became Hamilton's player-manager in 2013 at 31 and led them to promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2014. He was the second youngest manager in the Football League when appointed manager of Norwich City, and won promotion to the Premier League. Has more than 375 games under his managerial belt already.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil is available after departing Preston North End in March.

Steve Kean

The easy option. Recruited primarily by Ross himself only last month to oversee the academy at HTC, the former Blackburn Rovers boss has vast experience and is already in the building. The 54-year-old Scot has worked at Reading, Real Sociedad, Coventry City, and most recently in Australia's A-League with Melbourne Victory. Kean has managed DPMM FC in Brunei, winning the Singapore League Cup in 2014 and the Singapore Premier League in 2015.

Derek McInnes

Safe pair of hands. Knows hot to meet owner Ron Gordon’s expectations of finishing consistently in the top four after doing so season after season in eight years at Aberdeen. Out of work since being sacked by the Dons in March, he is available and knows the Scottish game inside out. But it was a chronic lack of goals and attacking intent which cost him in the and at Pittodrie. Doesn’t exactly fit with the attacking style of football Gordon is looking for.

Paul Lambert

Uninspiring option. The 52-year-old has not managed in Scotland since his first job as Livingston boss from June 2005 to February 2006, but has more than 600 games under his belt as a manager in England at Wycombe, Colchester, Norwich,

Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves, Stoke and Ipswich. He left Portman Road by mutual consent in February after failing to mount a promotion push in League One.

Neil Lennon

Unlikely outsider. Had almost three years at Hibs and guided the team back to the top flight before leaving after a fallout with then chief executive Leanne Dempster. He has been heavily linked with the Ipswich Town vacancy in recent days and is understood to be looking for an English club rather than returning to Scotland.

Alan Stubbs

Nostalgic option. Famously ended 114 years of hurt by winning the Scottish Cup at Hibs in 2016. Hibs also reached the League Cup final under his watch that year, losing to Ross County. Stubbs guided Hibs to second place in the 2014-15 Championship and third the following season, but lost in the play-offs each time. He lasted only nine games at Rotherham and eight games at St Mirren and hasn’t had a job since leaving the Pasiley club in September 2018.

Message from the editor