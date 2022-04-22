Leah Eddie signs new Hibs deal as Dean Gibson hails 'future of Scotland national team'

Leah Eddie is a key player for Hibs Women and has extended her stay at the Capital club until 2024

Still only 21, the former Rangers centre-back has become a key player in green and white and is regularly involved with the Scotland national team.

Eddie has two caps to date but is expected to add to her collection.

After overcoming a knee injury that kept her out of most of the 2019 season, Eddie has become a near ever-present in the Hibs backline and news of her new deal comes hot on the heels of talented midfielder Micky McAlonie also pledging her future to the Capital club as plans for the new season continue at pace.

Head coach Dean Gibson said: “Leah is, in my opinion, the future of the Scotland national team as a centre back. Keeping her at Hibs again shows the progress of where the club is going.

"Similar to Micky last week, it shows a change in power and ambitions – we want to keep our best players at this club.

“From a personal perspective for Leah there is a still a lot of developing for her to do and at 21 years old, like us she feels this is the club to do that.

“We are extremely excited to see Leah continue as a Hibernian player until 2024 as the club continues to go from strength from strength.”