Hibs defender Leah Eddie is hoping the SWPL can see more games played at Scotland's biggest venues. Photo credit: Craig Doyle/Hibernian Women.

Their 4-0 Scottish Women’s Premier League defeat at Celtic Park on Saturday marked another milestone for the women’s game in Scotland.

A clinical Celtic side ensured it was to be an afternoon to forget for Hibs on Saturday as the Capital team’s three game winning run came to an abrupt end.

Early goals from Clarissa Larisey and Olivia Chance, followed by second-half strikes from Jodie Bartle and Chloe Warrington handed Celtic a comprehensive victory and helped them moved further clear of fourth placed Hibs.

Captains Joelle Murray (L) and Kelly Clark (R) lead their teams out at Celtic Park yesterday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

However, the match another huge step in the right direction for the Scottish women’s game, with fans able to take in a women’s top flight game at Scotland’s largest stadium for the first time.

The Celtic Park showcase came just days after Hibs’ 1-0 win over Partick Thistle at Easter Road and 21-year-old defender Eddie wbelieves regular SWPL games on big stages will only reap rewards for the league as a whole.

"I think it's great for the league especially,” said the Scotland international. “Playing at big stadiums can only be a positive.”

"Getting that size of crowd made it a great occasion – it's just a shame we didn't get the result that we wanted.

“But playing on big pitches like that is something we need to be able to do week in week. It will helps us to cope with it instead of trying to adjust to different size pitches each week.

"I think, even though we lost, there's still positives we can take from the game, especially playing on this big pitch and stadium. It's something you'll remember when you grow older.

"It’s a great experience and you do gain confidence from it, because if you do something well, you can hear that crowd and the coaches.

“You gain more confidence each week when you're playing on the bigger pitches and in front of bigger crowds.”

The centre back’s comments were echoed by Celtic boss Fran Alonso, who added: “I loved it. I loved the fans – the whole day was unbelievable and a fantastic experience.

"I’d love to play at Celtic Park every week if I could!”

"We showed that there is a crowd, and that people are hungry for women’s football. The atmosphere for the full 90 minutes was incredible, with non stop singing. We’d like to play here as much as possible.”

With games having also taken place at Tynecastle and the Tony Macaroni Stadium this season, Eddie notes that the SWPL1 standards are already growing with each season.

She added: "Each team is progressing in the league – and not just the top teams – each team has taken that next step, I'd say.