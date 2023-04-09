News you can trust since 1873
Lee Johnson blasts 'ridiculous decision' by defender as Hibs boss makes 'cup finals' admission

Lee Johnson felt his Hibs side were the only team who looked likely to take all three points at Tannadice – until Will Fish’s late penalty concession.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST- 3 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST
Hibs manager Lee JohnsonHibs manager Lee Johnson
Former Hibs striker Steven Fletcher headed an early opener but substitute Mykola Kukharevych equalised with a thunderous effort with 20 minutes remaining. Kevin Nisbet then hit the bar from a free kick and Élie Youan screwed an effort wide when he should have scored, before Fish felled Fletcher in the area allowing Jamie McGrath to secure a vital three points for the hosts in their battle to escape relegation.

Speaking afterwards, Johnson said he was ‘frustrated’ by the performance, adding: “I thought the performance was technically better [than last week]. We controlled the game in the first half but didn't have enough action in the final third outside the first ten minutes. Then they scored and had something to hold onto. I was quite pleased with the patience; even though there was a bit of frustration I felt we were doing enough to tire them out. We then changed it up; we brought Mykola on and went a little bit more direct and it caused a few problems. We scored a really good goal and I was delighted with that, and we looked like the only team who were going to win it.”

The absence of Paul Hanlon meant Hibs went into this game with two 20-year-olds at centre-back and their inexperience showed for both the opening goal, and the penalty, but Johnson insisted Fish, on loan from Manchester United, had held his hands up for the late award.

Will Fish fouls Steven Fletcher for the penalty awardWill Fish fouls Steven Fletcher for the penalty award
"We had a breakaway with 20 yards of space, Jair Tavares kicks it too far, they end up winning a throw-in, we're not across enough, we lose the first header and then the distances between the two centre-halves was too big,” Johnson explained.

"It's a ridiculous challenge to make. Ridiculous. But he knows. It was just a green decision that a wily old cat like Steven Fletcher is always going to take advantage of. [Fish] actually had a chance to make amends at the other end, but I felt the big moment was Élie Youan's opportunity towards the end – we missed Élie last week, but he was poor. You've got to produce in those key moments.”

Attentions now turn to next weekend’s derby, with the Easter Road boss describing the home clash against Hearts and the following trip to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone as ‘cup finals’.

"They're all big games, but it feels like we have two cup finals coming up. Neither team is going into the derby in great form and I feel like we really need the fans for this one, it's massive,” Johnson admitted.

"We haven't lost confidence, but I think there's a lot of frustration in the fact we haven't picked up points. Certainly a draw minimum, but probably three points against United and we would be going into the Hearts game with the ability – if we'd beaten United – to go above them if we win.

"And that was our mentality coming into this game but football's football and you have to bounce back very quickly. You can't lick your wounds for too long and we'll have to prepare very well to beat Hearts now."

