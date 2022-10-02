Lee Johnson details ‘one frustration’ after Hibernian win over Ross County

Hibs manager Lee Johnson was pleased by his side’s display in beating Ross County on Saturday

Hibs moved up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership table following their 2-0 success at Dingwall with Ryan Porteous once again grabbing the headlines, this time with a goal.

Martin Boyle got the other in a comfortable day at the office for Hibs, who should have won the match by more than the two goals they notched up.

And it was that which an albeit happy Johnson lamented a little following the win.

“My one frustration is that I thought we could score more goals today, but I’m really pleased because it was a professional performance,” said Johnson.

“We didn’t give anything away in the last 30 minutes, which was key. The solidarity of the boys, consistency, and ability to keep the ball was really good.”

Porteous continued his excellent form at the back and provided quality at the other end of the pitch too with the opener right at the start of the second half, having already gone close on a couple of occasions.

“He’s skipping around, he’s so positive and confident at the moment,” added the Hibs boss of the Scotland international..

“It wasn’t just his goal; it was his general play. His defending was solid and he provides that catalyst for us to be able to play forward.

“I’m happy for him but it really was a team performance.”

“I think the boys performed really well. First half we had a lot of control but didn’t quite have the end product we wanted at times,” said Johnson.

“We had to be strong and solid behind the ball and we were, that enabled us in the second half to open up a bit more and be expansive.

“There was some great football, but the goal came from something that was quite route one from the long throw; we were aggressive for that and got the ball in the mix.