Lee Johnson discusses Mikey Devlin's chances of facing Hearts as Hibs boss makes trust assessment
Lee Johnson hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Mikey Devlin featuring against Hearts on Saturday in the lunchtime Edinburgh derby, as the Hibs manager spoke about the former Aberdeen and Hamilton defender’s impact since joining the club in February.
Although the 29-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Easter Road side, having been an unused substitute in five matches, Johnson was effusive in his praise for the experienced centre-back’s efforts to return to full fitness as he previewed the weekend’s clash.
“He could feature, yeah. What you get with Devs is that voice, and he’s a good decision-maker. Don’t forget, he’s come off the back of a serious set of injuries. We’re really happy with him in terms of that consistency of training, but that comment in itself probably shows you where he is."
Paul Hanlon missed last weekend’s defeat by Dundee United, with CJ Egan-Riley and Will Fish at the heart of the defence and with the club captain facing a race against time to be fit for this weekend’s encounter, Johnson may have another decision to make.
He said: "It was always a medium-term contract – could we get Devs fit enough to be one of our centre-halves next year, and how quickly could we get him ready to be able to appear for us this year?
“I think he’s done really well; as a human being he’s added great value. He’s a really good lad, really good decision-maker – he just has to get that trust in his body at somewhere between 90 and 100 per cent of his maximum exertion. I think once he does that he’ll be ready.”