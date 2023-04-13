Although the 29-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Easter Road side, having been an unused substitute in five matches, Johnson was effusive in his praise for the experienced centre-back’s efforts to return to full fitness as he previewed the weekend’s clash.

“He could feature, yeah. What you get with Devs is that voice, and he’s a good decision-maker. Don’t forget, he’s come off the back of a serious set of injuries. We’re really happy with him in terms of that consistency of training, but that comment in itself probably shows you where he is."

Paul Hanlon missed last weekend’s defeat by Dundee United, with CJ Egan-Riley and Will Fish at the heart of the defence and with the club captain facing a race against time to be fit for this weekend’s encounter, Johnson may have another decision to make.

Hibs defender Mikey Devlin takes part in training ahead of the Edinburgh derby

He said: "It was always a medium-term contract – could we get Devs fit enough to be one of our centre-halves next year, and how quickly could we get him ready to be able to appear for us this year?