The Easter Road side were busy last summer as a host of new players arrived, with some working out better than others, and Johnson and other senior figures at the Capital club have stated that they have to learn from previous mistakes in order for recruitment to be better.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell, Johnson revealed there was ‘already movement’, adding: “The whole recruitment piece is never-ending; it's got a constant flow to it. It's not only the players we already have like Josh Campbell, whose contract we've increased, we have discussions with younger players, or out-of-contract players as well and there's the free-agent market too.

"We're involved in conversations with certain people who we believe can add to our quality, and we can potentially convert loans as well, or take early loans particularly in this window, because I feel it's more condensed than normal. I think we'll have four or five weeks to recruit, hopefully because we're in the European qualifiers, but if not then the Viaplay Cup starts a lot earlier as well.”

Lee Johnson is already having conversations about summer signings

One player who Hibs could look to tempt north this summer is Swindon Town’s Jonny Williams. The Welshman, who was linked with a move in January, is out of contract at the County Ground at the end of the season and with Easter Road chiefs having spoken to his representatives earlier this year, they look set to rekindle their interest in the 29-year-old playmaker.

Speaking in January, Williams suggested he would be open to extending his stay with the Robins, having signed a two-year deal in the summer of 2021, but with Swindon sitting mid-table and looking likely to miss out on the promotion play-offs, they may need to cut their cloth in the close season which could clear the way for Hibs to renew their attempts to sign the 33-cap former Wales internationalist.

