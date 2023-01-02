Lee Johnson explains Harry McKirdy and Will Fish selection after loss to Hearts at Tynecastle

Manchester United loanee Will Fish and summer transfer deadline-day arrival Harry McKirdy were drafted into the starting line-up at Tynecastle as Johnson sought to improve the fortunes of his side amid a run of eight defeats in ten games going into the Edinburgh derby. Yet the duo didn’t last beyond the break as Hearts led 2-0 thanks to a double from Lawrence Shankland.

Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis were introduced at half-time and the visitors were much improved afterwards with only inspiration play from Hearts keeper Zander Clark keeping the score at 2-0 before Stephen Humphrys finished things in injury-time.

Johnson wasn’t happy with the showing by the two players, both signed in the summer transfer window, but did stress his hands were tied by fitness concerns with other players.

Harry McKirdy started the match for Hibs but he, along with Will Fish, was hauled off at the break. Picture: SNS

“No, because I have got to win the game and I think in the second half we improved,” he answered when asked if he had any concerns about the pair after their half-time withdrawal. “Players have got to grow up a little bit and accept they are here to win football matches, they’re not here to be mollycoddled.

“It’s not a charity, the Hibs shirt should be a heavy shirt to wear, it’s a top, top club. You can’t make mistakes like we made.

“Now you could say I made mistakes in my team selection and that would be a fair question. But the context behind what we have and what we haven’t is important in that.

“We had a couple of injuries going into the game, [Kevin] Nisbet and Magennis were at risk of injury, as all the data would tell you. Cadds [Chris Cadden] did ever so well to make it through the game, Aiden McGeady is chasing fitness. So we are not a squad that is full of that 100 per cent health.

“We have to make 45-minute decisions as opposed to 96-minute decisions and that will change as the months go on.”

