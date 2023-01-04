The Easter Road boss took aim at his players and the club’s board in an explosive post-match interview after a 3-0 defeat. He confirmed he had stayed out of the away dressing room at Tynecastle following the final whistle and explained his thought process during an interview with Sky Sports.

"I won’t be the first manager not to have gone in the dressing room after a game for the greater good. Sometimes one-on-one conversations are good. I think the manager not being in a dressing room can sometimes be conducive to players being a bit more honest with each other and themselves. There are various ways and different techniques to improve, and we try to use a balance of those techniques. It’s all for the greater good of the team, getting the next result, and ensuring that the confidence from the good elements of our performances remains.”

Addressing speculation on social media regarding his future Johnson said he had ‘been through it before’, and insisted that he retains the backing of his squad and the board.

Lee Johnson spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Hibs' trip to face Motherwell on Sunday

"Any manager who’s had 150 games has been through it once or twice over, never mind someone like me who’s had about 500 games,” he said. “The top managers throughout history have always had spells like that and have to come through it. I think the communication lines stay clear; the players are behind the management, the board are behind the management, and we all want this to work. The next opportunity to prove that is against Motherwell.”

The 41-year-old urged supporters to ‘keep the faith’ as he reiterated his belief that Hibs can be successful in the short and longer-term.

