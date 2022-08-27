Lee Johnson explains Jamie McAllister 'incident' with Hibs substitute during St Mirren defeat

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With time ticking down and the Easter Road side chasing an equaliser, the coaching staff were keen to introduce striker Momodou Bojang and defender Lewis Miller to increase their chances of a goal.

But assistant manager Jamie McAllister could be heard roaring ‘be f***ing ready’ to one of them as they prepared to make the change, with the home fans enjoying the very obvious fraying of tempers in the away dugout as the end of the match drew near.

Speaking afterwards, Johnson confirmed that his No.2’s ire had been directed at Miller – and explained his thinking behind the late double change as Hibs sought another late goal.

“It was about not being ready. Surely as a player you are looking at a clock knowing you might go on,” the Easter Road boss explained.

"What have you got to have ready? Shinpads have got to be on, your shirt's got to be on, because there is five minutes left plus injury.

"It is a naivety to not be ready. You can quickly slam a player on, particularly if they are a tall player. The exact situation was a wide free-kick outside the box, we wanted to get Lewis Miller on because he is 6ft 2 and a powerhouse, and he's not got his shinpads on, his boots tied up or his shirt on.

"I'm not talking bad of him, it's just the naivety, they've got to learn their lessons quickly because things change quickly in games.”