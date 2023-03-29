Josh Campbell, CJ Egan-Riley, and Jimmy Jeggo have performed well in recent weeks while Ewan Henderson has also caught the eye in a more advanced role and Jake Doyle-Hayes returned from injury in the 3-1 defeat by Celtic and acquitted himself well in the middle of the park.

Long-serving Easter Road midfielder Joe Newell returned to training earlier this week and is in contention for a return to the starting XI when league duty resumes following the completion of the recent international break. The 30-year-old hasn’t featured in green and white since February 4, when he played 69 minutes of the 1-0 victory at St Mirren, but having received an injection to help his ankle injury, he returned to the grass last week and resumed full training at the start of this week with a view to being ready for the visit of the Steelmen.

Newell has contributed three goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season, and his ability from set-pieces could be vital with Aiden McGeady out for the remainder of the season. The former Rotherham United man notched two assists from corners in the 6-0 victory over Aberdeen in January, setting up Josh Campbell and Élie Youan’s headed goals against the Dons.

Lee Johnson has decisions to make in the Hibs midfield

With Doyle-Hayes now fully fit, Johnson has a decision to make over his midfield personnel. Egan-Riley and Jeggo have dovetailed well in the holding roles in recent weeks, but the Irishman will hope his performance at Parkhead can help him force his way back into the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Hibs are running the rule over Polish goalkeeper Maksymilian Boruc, as first reported by the Daily Record. The 20-year-old is currently with Śląsk Wrocław but hasn’t been involved with the Ekstraklasa’s first team this season, and has made a handful of appearances for their B team since arriving from West Brom’s academy in the summer of 2021.

Boruc has also had spells with Husqvarna FF in Sweden and Stoke City, and was scouted by clubs including Schalke and Torino. He most notably made his debut at the tender age of 15 for then lower-league side IFK Värnamo, now in the Swedish top flight,