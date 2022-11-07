The 29-year-old underwent scans last week on a leg injury sustained in the 3-0 victory over St Mirren and although the prognosis was more positive than first feared, Boyle played no part in the 4-1 defeat by Aberdeen on Friday night and won’t be stripped for action for the upcoming cinch Premiership matches against Ross County at Easter Road on Tuesday night or Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

The Socceroos announce their squad for the Qatar tournament this week. Boyle remains hopeful of inclusion in Graham Arnold’s final group, and Hibs manager Lee Johnson believes the 19-cap attacker stands a good chance of making the final 26.

"Martin is not fit for Ross County and we won't be seeing him in the next two [matches]. He really now has the focus on the World Cup for Australia. We have had confirmation that he is within the group in terms of to see whether he is fit enough to make the final squad,” Johnson said on Monday.

"I think he will be okay. I am hopeful for him as well. It’s his joint; there was a bit of inflammation on the joint and that was the bit in question. If that goes down and he is free from pain and free-flowing in his movement, then he is good to go and there are a number of ways that it can go down.”