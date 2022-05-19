The club has confirmed that the 40-year-old will be joined by his own coaching staff, who will be announced in due course. Jamie McAllister is expected to be his assistant and the club has confirmed that David Gray will continue as first team coach.

Gordon has acknowledged that the appointment is a “vital” one after both Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney were sacked in the season just ended and has been explaining how and why the board have chosen the former Sunderland boss.

He said: “We know that this appointment is vital for the football club, so we really took our time to make sure we got the right person as our new manager.

Lee Johnson is unveiled as the new Hibs manager on a four-year contratct

“Throughout this process we have been very clear on the type of profile, the style of football, and the experience we want our new manager to have, and that aligned approach enabled us to be incredibly thorough and vigorous during our search.

“There were a number of high-quality managers interested in the role, and we analysed them all thoroughly. The candidates were interviewed in depth by a panel of directors before we unanimously came to the decision that Lee was the outstanding candidate and the perfect fit for us.

“Not only does Lee have great experience in management, but he also has knowledge of the Scottish and English game, will bring a definitive style of positive play to Hibs and has a proven record of success.

“We wanted a manager that would lead on recruitment and have a strong pool of knowledge in that area. He shares similar levels of ambitions for the football club and will instil a winning culture at Hibernian FC.

“We will support him in the transfer window, so he can put his own stamp on the squad as we look forward to, what will hopefully be a really successful 2022/23 campaign.